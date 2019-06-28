Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Ranked Among Top Latino Agents in the U.S.

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate (CBRRE), based in Sarasota, has announced the affiliated real estate agent that has been honored by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) with the "Top 250 and Latino Agents" award for 2019. The award recognizes the most successful Latino real estate agents in the United States, whose work and dedication have helped to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in local communities. Argelia Vidal, affiliated with the CBRRE office in Lakewood Ranch, ranked No. 89 among the top 100 Latino real estate agents in the south, based on achieving 24 closed transactions.

Now in its eighth year of publication, NAHREP selected the recipients of the Top 250 and Latino Agents Award for 2019 from a pool of more than 1,000 self-nominated agents and teams. Winners were ranked in categories such as transaction sides, sales volume and geographic regions.