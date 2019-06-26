Visit Sarasota County Partners with Venice Area Chamber to Offer Visitor Center in South County

Venice Beach Image: Shutterstock

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) has partnered with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce (VACC) to offer visitor services in the south portion of Sarasota County.

Since March, VSC has partnered with VACC to create a welcome center at the chamber, including the hiring of a part-time staff member, Linda DiDonato, with extensive knowledge of the area to assist visitors and the organization, as well as seven volunteers to welcome and guide guests at the information center. Aesthetic enhancements include a new wall map of Sarasota County, branded artwork, and a front door decal. In the coming weeks, VSC plans to add outdoor signage to ensure those driving by know they are welcome to come in to learn about all there is to see and do throughout the county. The new welcome center is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is inside VACC, located at 597 Tamiami Trail S., Venice. Those wishing to call for visitor information may do so at (941) 706-1253.