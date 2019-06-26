  1. Arts & Entertainment
Van Wezel Executives Elected to New State, National Offices

Anthony Becich was named to the board of directors of the Florida Facilities Managers and Mary Bensel was elected to full membership status of the Broadway League.

By Staff 6/26/2019 at 3:21pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Image: Courtesy Photo

Anthony “Tony” Becich, general manager of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, was named to the board of directors of the Florida Facilities Managers at its annual meeting on June 11 in Palm Beach. The FFMA is an association of Florida’s major stadiums, arenas, convention centers and performing arts centers that is focused on best practices of venue management from security, construction and tickets to booking and beyond.

Becich joins Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel, on the board. Bensel, a past president of the FFMA, was the first female president and first president to come from a performing arts hall. She was also elected to full membership status of the Broadway League on June 18, and is now a Tony Awards voter. She previously held this status at the Shubert/Merriam Theatre in Philadelphia and at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. 

