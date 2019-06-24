  1. News & City Life
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County to Honor Jaime DiDomenico and Dr. Rachel Shelley

DiDomenico and Shelley will be lauded for their commitment to empowering the community’s future leaders to reach their full potential.

By Staff 6/24/2019 at 12:34pm

Image: Shutterstock

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County will honor Jaime DiDomenico, president of Cool Today/Plumbing Today/Energy Today, and Dr. Rachel Shelley, Booker High School principal, at the 14th Annual Intertape Polymer Group (IPG) Leadership Breakfast. DiDomenico and Shelley will be lauded for their commitment to empowering the community’s future leaders to reach their full potential. The event will take place on Friday, September 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club, located at 3100 Fruitville Road in Sarasota. Event proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs' slate of teen programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, email Tanya Orr at torr@bgcsarasota.com or calling (941) 366-3911.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County
