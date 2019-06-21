Mental Health Community Centers, Inc. Selects Courtney DeFrank as Director of Operations

Courtney DeFrank Image: Courtesy Photo

Mental Health Community Centers, Inc. (MHCCI) has named Courtney DeFrank director of operations. DeFrank previously served as the program director of the Sarasota location of Prospect House. Originally from Chichester, Pennsylvania, DeFrank has a bachelor's degree in psychology from West Chester University. With experience in medical office administration and human resources, she brings a multitude of technical experience that will benefit the organization, which has finished establishing its new leadership team for the coming fiscal year.

MHCCI operates psycho-social rehabilitation Wellness Centers in Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Arcadia, providing recovery-focused programs for adults diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness. MHCCI recovery programs are centered on evidenced-based curriculum and The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Wellness Initiatives which are a holistic approach to wellness in all areas of life. SAMHSA is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.