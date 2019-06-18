Sarasota Yacht Club Completes $1.2 Million Addition to Clubhouse

The Spinnaker pool at the Sarasota Yacht Club Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota Yacht Club recently completed renovations on its new $1.2 million Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen. Yacht club member and architect Mark Sultana, principal of DSDG, designed the addition in a "coastal contemporary" theme, continuing the design used on the creation of the main clubhouse. Michael Dooley of MM Dooley Group, Inc. served as the lead contractor for the six-month project, which also included new pavers and poolside furniture from Outdoor by Design. The bar features seating for 20, four large-screen televisions, a full-service bar and a free-standing kitchen. Roll-down shades were also added, which allow members to enjoy the pool bar and view regardless of the weather.