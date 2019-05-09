Visit Sarasota County Names Voice of Sarasota Tourism Recipient and Five Local Faces of Travel

Award recipients (left to right): Ayla Goggin, Lauren Thompson, Dawn Bear, Lynn Elsberry, Monica VanDorn and Jeanne Dubi Image: Courtesy Photo

Visit Sarasota County celebrated its annual National Travel and Tourism Week Awards Luncheon today, where it announced the Sarasota County Tourism and Hospitality "Voice of Sarasota" recipient, Jeanne Dubi, and the five "Faces of Travel" recipients. The luncheon was held at Michael’s On East and featured video presentations from Dana Young, CEO of Visit Florida, and Visit Sarasota County about why travel matters. #TravelMatters is the 2019 National Travel and Tourism Week theme.

For the last 35 years, the first full week in May has been reserved for communities nationwide to showcase the impact of travel to policymakers, business leaders and local media. It has also been a week of celebrating and honoring the “Faces of Travel” in Sarasota.

The recipients of the awards are the following:

The recipient of the Sarasota County Tourism & Hospitality Management Excellence Award is Lauren Thompson of Ocean Properties, Hotels, Resorts and Affiliates.

The recipient of the Sarasota County Tourism & Hospitality Front Line Excellence Award is Lynn Elsberry of Tropical Beach Resorts.

The recipient of the Sarasota County Tourism & Hospitality Heart of the House Excellence Award is Monica Van Dorn of Tropical Beach Resorts.

The recipient of the Sarasota County Tourism & Hospitality Volunteer Excellence Award is Dawn Bear of Tropical Beach Resorts.

The recipient of the Sarasota County Tourism & Hospitality Volunteer Excellence Award is Ayla Goggin of Ocean Properties, Hotels, Resorts and Affiliates.

“In Sarasota County, roughly one in five employed residents works in the hospitality and tourism industry. This luncheon allows for VSC to recognize these individuals who ultimately have a high impact on the local economy,” says Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County. “When visitors come to our destination, these are the men and women on the front of the line, and they are highly involved in promoting the area, and ensuring guests have an enjoyable experience.”