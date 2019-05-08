Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler
The Venue Replaces 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle
The Venue is a New Orleans-inspired upscale restaurant and music club.
Michael and Rhonda Samuel, along with their son Marcus, have transformed 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle into a New Orleans-inspired upscale music club and restaurant called The Venue.
The Venue’s live entertainment lineup includes jazz artists, Latin music, DJs and more. Burgers, milkshakes and craft cocktails are among the food and drink offerings, and the restaurant will be open from noon-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.