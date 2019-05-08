The Venue Replaces 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle

The Venue will offer live music, burgers and craft cocktails. Image: Shutterstock

Michael and Rhonda Samuel, along with their son Marcus, have transformed 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle into a New Orleans-inspired upscale music club and restaurant called The Venue.



The Venue’s live entertainment lineup includes jazz artists, Latin music, DJs and more. Burgers, milkshakes and craft cocktails are among the food and drink offerings, and the restaurant will be open from noon-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.