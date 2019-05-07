Local Surgeon Elected President of Florida Vascular Society

Dr. Deepak G. Nair Image: Courtesy Photo

Deepak G. Nair, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.S., R.V.T., has been elected as the 2019-2020 president of the Florida Vascular Society. As president, he will lead an organization that strives to influence change in the care of patients with venous and arterial disease.

Locally, Nair serves as the chief of vascular surgery, chairman of the Vascular Quality Improvement Committee, and chairman of medical education at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is also the immediate past president of the Sarasota County Medical Society, and now serves on its board of directors.

Nair is board-certified in general surgery and vascular surgery; his clinical expertise includes all aspects of arterial and venous disease, with a specialty in endovascular minimally invasive treatment of aneurysms.