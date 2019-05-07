Healthy Start Coalition's 25th Annual Community Baby Shower Takes Place This Weekend

Attendees at a past Community Baby Shower event. Image: Courtesy Photo

This Mother’s Day weekend marks the 25th annual Sarasota Community Baby Shower, a free event held by the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota. The free event will run from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club, and all local pregnant women and new families with infants up to 1 year old, regardless of income or insurance status, are invited.

This event is held annually to provide education, support, and helpful gifts to pregnant women and new families. Exhibitors from more than 35 local organizations will be on hand with information and giveaways for attendees. Dozens of raffle and door prizes donated by exhibitors will be given away throughout the morning, and a grand prize raffle at the end of the event will include items such as pack-and-plays, high chairs and strollers, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota and the Healthy Start Coalition. Last year, more than 200 pregnant women and new families attended.

“We know the first 1,000 days of a baby's life, including the time spent in the mother's womb, is so important to their lifelong health outcomes,” states Healthy Start executive director Shon Ewens. “We want to give families helpful information and access to the many local resources available to support them on their parenting journey.”