Scholarships Available for Leadership Sarasota County Programs

Leadership Sarasota County scholarship applications are due May 31. Image: Shutterstock

Scholarships are available for participants in the youth and adult Leadership Sarasota County class of 2020. Scholarship and program information can be found on the applications, posted on the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's website and available now. They are due Friday, May 31.

Over the course of these programs, participants will engage in leadership development workshops and meet the leaders of key organizations in Sarasota, such as Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, the Sarasota Opera and the Sarasota County Courthouse. Rising high school juniors are invited to apply for the Youth Leadership Sarasota County program, while the Adult Leadership Sarasota County program is open to all adults.

For more information, and to apply, click here.