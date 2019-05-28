  1. Arts & Entertainment
Area Dragon Boat Team Headed to World Championships

Survivors In Sync has qualified for one of the seven U.S. berths for the International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championship in France in summer 2020.

By Staff 5/28/2019 at 9:18am

The members of Survivors In Sync after their win at the recent Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival

Image: Courtesy Photo

Earlier this month, Sarasota’s Survivors In Sync (SIS) breast cancer survivor dragon boat team swept all five of its races to win the gold at GWN Dragon Boat’s Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival at Nathan Benderson Park.The event was a U.S. Dragon Boat Federation Southeastern Regional Club Crew qualifier, entitling the winner to one of the seven available U.S. berths for the International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championship in France in summer 2020. 

Survivors In Sync team members achieve better physical health through training and competing against other dragon boat teams, and better mental health through a strong support system of other survivors. Survivors In Sync is offered at Nathan Benderson Park by the park's administrator, Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates. On June 8, from 9-11 a.m., Survivors In Sync will host a New Paddler Day at the southeast corner of Nathan Benderson Park, where breast cancer survivors can try paddling and learn more about the dragon boat programs at the park.

Learn more at survivorsinsync.org.

