Manatee County Commissioners Unanimously Approve Cheri Coryea as County Administrator

Cheri Coryea Image: Courtesy Photo

Manatee County Commissioners have unanimously approved Cheri Coryea as county administrator, lifting the temporary term "acting" from her title and paving the way for a long-term agreement as the county's chief executive. The vote comes nearly three months after County Commissioners named Coryea acting county administrator.



Prior to the vote to make Coryea the permanent administrator, Commissioners updated an ordinance that dictates job requirements for the position—experience within Manatee County government will now be allowed as an alternative to a college degree. Commissioners Stephen Jonsson and Misty Servia voted against changing the job qualifications; however, they also voted to approve Coryea as the permanent county administrator.



Coryea has 30 years of experience, including 28 in management with Manatee County. She has served as deputy county administrator since 2017 and was director of the Neighborhood Services Department for 10 years. Earlier in her career with the County, Coryea developed the Children's Services Fund and helped it grow to its current annual budget of $15 million. She also oversaw the two annual community redevelopment area budgets of $2.5 million, and the creation of the Southwest Tax Increment Financing District in 2014.



Additionally, Coryea has led the development of several key county initiatives, including the creation of the Economic Development Incentive program (EDI), the Manatee Millennial Movement (M3), the Community Development Block Grant and the formation of the Southwest Tax Increment Financing District.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit online at www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.