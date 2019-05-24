Children’s World Wins Sustainable Business Award

Sarasota's Children's World accepts its Sustainable Business Award at the historic Tampa Theater. Image: Courtesy Photo

In recognition of its commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship, Sarasota's Children’s World has won the 2019 Sustainable Business Award for Retail Businesses from the Sustany Foundation, which supports sustainability through education and programs which advance economic prosperity, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. Founded in 1964, Children’s World is a specialty toy and game store that also provides school uniforms for 30 schools and is the local Boy Scout supplier.

The award was presented at the 11th annual Sustainable Business Awards gala at the Tampa Theater May 22nd. The other retail business recognized was Publix.

Judging criteria included contributions to the environmental health of the Tampa Bay area through sustainable environmental practices; fair and beneficial business practices to improve work environment, diversity, employee benefits, CSR, community impact and charitable outreach programs; and contributions to the the overall economic health of Tampa Bay through local hiring or purchasing, product/service innovation based on customer needs, community infrastructure, employment growth and reinvestment.