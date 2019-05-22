Season Three of Claws Starts June 9

MTV's Siesta Key isn't the only TV show with a local connection that has been picked up for a third season. The third season of Claws, TNT's hit drama set in Palmetto but mostly filmed out of state, will debut at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The show follows a crew of five manicurists at Nail Artisans of Manatee County who dabble in side hustles that include drugs, money laundering and extortion. Claws makes for an ideal summertime escape, with an exuberant, over-the-top panache, and it's filled with outrageous outfits and settings, mischievous dialogue and enthusiastic performances. Season two, which ran last summer, reached 6.5 million viewers per episode and 33.6 million viewers in total.

Looking for a new show to binge on this summer? Tune in on June 9.