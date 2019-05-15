“Unbuilt Rudolph” Exhibit Opens at Center for Architecture Sarasota

Paul Rudolph Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

An interesting look at several Paul Rudolph projects that never made it off the drawing board will go on display starting May 16 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.

A collaboration between CFAS and the Sarasota Architectural Foundation, the exhibit originally was displayed in November at SAF’s 2018 Sarasota MOD Weekend, which focused on Rudolph’s centenary.

The late iconic modern architect started his career in Sarasota in the 1940s and became a central member of what eventually came to be known internationally as the Sarasota School of Architecture. Several of Rudolph’s early Sarasota projects that did make it off the drawing board have been carefully restored, including the Umbrella House, the Cocoon House, the Revere Quality House and a large section of Sarasota High School.

Besides the exhibit opening on May 16, two special events are planned On May 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dr. Christopher Wilson, who teaches architecture history at Ringling College, will give a walk-through of the exhibit. And on June 6, also from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., architect Carl Abbott will lecture on “Paul Rudolph Sarasota/Yale/The World.” To register, visit cfasrq.org/events/calendar/.