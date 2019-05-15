Aimee Cogan Named to Forbes List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

Aimee Cogan Image: Courtesy Photo

Morgan Stanley announced today that Aimee Cogan, a financial advisor in its Sarasota office, has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of "America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors."

Forbes’ list is a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Aimee is representing Morgan Stanley,” says Giovanni Renteria, the branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Sarasota office. “To be named to this list recognizes Aimee's experience, professionalism and dedication to the needs of her valued clients.”