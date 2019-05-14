Living Vogue Real Estate Opens Office

Living Vogue's HQ is located at 1350 Main St. Image: Courtesy Photo

Living Vogue Real Estate has opened its flagship office at 1350 Main St., suite 305, in downtown Sarasota. The company is built around Mark and Jamie Coppens, who call themselves the "SRQ Duo" and who are annually ranked in the top 1 percent of agents for sales volume in Sarasota-Manatee, with more than $30 million in transactions each year.

The Coppens chose Sarasota as Living Vogue's headquarters because of the city's tropical lifestyle and affinity for social gatherings, arts and culture. Living Vogue's will feature properties listed for sale in downtown Sarasota, West of the Trail, Siesta Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Circle, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Lakewood Ranch. A second office is planned for Lakewood Ranch, with a target opening date of early 2020. Expansions are also planned for the St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Miami markets.