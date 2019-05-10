University of Florida Encourages Floridians to Prepare Early for Hurricane Season

The official start of hurricane season is June 1, but the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences encourages Floridians can get a head start on preparations by visiting disaster.ifas.ufl.edu, where they will find practical tips and information to help them weather a potential storm.

“We’ve integrated all our disaster resources so people could find everything in one place, all online. You can even use it from your smart phone, which can be very useful if you lose power,” says Angie Lindsey, assistant professor of family, youth and community sciences. “This site presents credible, science-based information that can help you and your family stay safe during and after a disaster."

The disaster website include a helpful tips page with information about what to put in your “go bag,” stocking up on nonperishable foods, caring for pets and readying your home for the storm. The website also has several videos and infographics to help with hurricane preparations.

Those who want to take a deep dive into hurricane preparation can download the recently updated UF/IFAS Extension Disaster Handbook, which covers everything from preparation to post-storm clean-up and mental health.

UF/IFAS Extension agents across the state, including in Sarasota, also post new and relevant information about disaster preparation and recovery on Blogs.IFAS.