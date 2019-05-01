Tesla Opens New Service Location in Sarasota

Tesla's new service location will be located at 5231 McIntosh Road. Image: Shutterstock

Tesla is opening up a new service location in Sarasota, located at 5231 McIntosh Road.

The new Tesla Center is part of Tesla's increased investment in the Sarasota community, as the company continues to see more new Tesla owners in the region.

This service site is able to conduct all repair procedures for Tesla vehicles, including software diagnostics and resolutions, hardware adjustments and parts replacements, among other services. Currently, the center is appointment-only; customers can make an appointment via the Tesla mobile app, logging into their online Tesla account, or calling Tesla's service hotline at (877) 798-3752.