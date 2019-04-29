Hive Architects’ Principals Receive the University of Florida 2019 Young Architects Design Award

Hive Architects principals Joe Kelly and Gwen Leroy-Kelly accept their award. Image: Staff

Hive Architects’ principals, Joe Kelly, AIA, and Gwen Leroy-Kelly, AIA, received the University of Florida School of Architecture 2019 Young Architects Design Award. This award was founded in 1995, and is given each year to recognize an alumnus of the school who has graduated within the previous 20 years and made significant design contributions in the architecture profession. The recipients are selected by the UF School of Architecture faculty through a rigorous review process.

Hive Architects' practice is located in the Rosemary District on Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota. The firm’s body of work includes residential architecture, interior design, and private commercial projects with a focus on regional modernism.