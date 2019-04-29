New Greek Restaurant Set to Open in June

Adel Elostta (right) with the Food Network's Guy Fieri Image: Courtesy Dina Kazakos-Elostta

A Nashville restaurant spotlighted twice by Guy Fieri on his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is heading south. Chef and owner Adel Elostta plans to open a second Athens Family Restaurant at 2300 Bee Ridge Road, Unit 301, Sarasota, in early in June.

Elostta started his food career working on ocean liners, before running large catering halls in Queens, New York. He opened Athens in Nashville 15 years ago. The Food Network highlighted Elostta's recipe for kotopita, a sort of chicken pie made with filo (Fieri dubbed the dish "crunchalicious") and the restaurant's burgers. The new Sarasota location will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.