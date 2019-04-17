Badger Bob's Acquires Allied Cooling & Heating

Badger Bob's executives Image: Courtesy Photo

Badger Bob’s Services—a locally owned company specializing in HVAC, appliances and plumbing—announced it has acquired Venice- based Allied Cooling & Heating, LLC. All employees of Allied Cooling & Heating have been retained and will continue to work with their existing customers.

“We are thrilled to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings with the experienced, exceptional people of Allied Cooling & Heating,” says Rich Kesteloot, general manager of Badger Bob’s Services. “This team has earned a reputation for quality service and fits the Badger Bob’s culture of hard work, integrity and commitment to outstanding customer care. We are excited for our future serving the HVAC needs of Florida’s Gulf Coast together.”

Troy Thomas, owner of Allied Cooling & Heating, will work with Badger Bob’s Services both in the field and in an advisory position with the company. “It has been a pleasure to serve this community for the past ten years, and the growth of our company has been tremendous,” says Thomas. “We are proud to join the Badger Bob’s family and grateful for the opportunities ahead.”