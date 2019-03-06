Food Donations Up at Goodwill

From left to right: All Faiths Food Bank chief operating officer John Livingston; Goodwill Manasota director of donation development Donna Evans; and Food Bank of Manatee vice president and director Cindy Sloan Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Collections of donated food at Goodwill Manasota locations rose in 2018, according to new numbers released by the nonprofit. The organization collected more than 115,000 pounds of food last year, up from 106,000 in 2017. Of the 2018 total, 75,083 pounds of food went to All Faiths Food Bank and 40,156 pounds went to The Food Bank of Manatee. Goodwill has food barrels at all donor doors at its stores, as well as at its attended donation centers, in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.