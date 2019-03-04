New Oak & Stone Location Opening This Spring

No opening date has yet been set, but Tableseide Restaurant Group plans to open its third Oak & Stone restaurant overall and its second in the Sarasota area sometime this spring. The new eatery will be located at 4067 Clark Road, Sarasota, in the former home of a Buffalo Wild Wings.

The first Oak & Stone opened in 2016 at 5405 University Parkway, University Park, specializing in pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, with a unique pour-it-yourself beer system that allows you to sample a variety of brews. The restaurant expanded to St. Petersburg last year. The new Clark Road location will offer 50 different beers at any given time, with an emphasis on local breweries. It will take up 8,143 square feet, with seating for 152. Last year, we named Oak & Stone one of our 25 favorite lunch spots.