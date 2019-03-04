New Minor League Soccer Team Opens Play in May

The Sarasota Metropolis FC logo Image: Courtesy Jordyn Young

A new minor league soccer team, Sarasota Metropolis FC, will kick off play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, as part of USL League Two. The team will play its games at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and at IMG Academy. USL League Two includes 74 franchises in four conferences throughout the United States and Canada, including 18 clubs that are owned and operated by a professional club, or that hold a partnership with a professional club.