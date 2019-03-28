Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

A new report funded by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and conducted by the University of South Florida estimates that one in five young people experience a "severe mental disorder" during their lifetime, and that untreated mental illness costs Sarasota County more than $86 million each year. The study focused on area residents 24 and younger and found that only half of children between ages 8 and 15 with a mental health condition received mental health services. The organizations behind the study call for creating a unified system of care, assessing young people for trauma, investing in prevention and more. View or download the complete report here.