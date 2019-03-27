  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Interior Design

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

The vice president of Phillips Collection will outline current trends in furniture and design at a free seminar on Friday, March 29.

By Staff 3/27/2019 at 11:16am

A Phillips Collection piece

Image: Courtesy Robb & Stucky

Jason Phillips, vice president of the North Carolina furniture company Phillips Collection, will discuss current trends in furniture and design at a free seminar that begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Robb & Stucky, 7557 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Phillips will focus on how to incorporate natural elements into your living space at the event, which will include light refreshments and a gift card raffle. RSVP online.

Filed under
shopping, retail, interior design, design, furniture, Biz Daily, Robb & Stucky
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cluck cluck

New Chicken Restaurant Opens Downtown

03/26/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Noodling around

Four Great Ramen Spots

03/26/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Next Month's Whiskey Obsession Festival

03/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2019-20 Season

03/26/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Ringling College Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening

03/25/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Design

New Program Aims to Encourage Historic Preservation in Newtown

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Former Rockettes Performer Joins Bradenton Real Estate Office

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Up, Condo Sales Down in February

03/25/2019 By Staff

Real estate

West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

03/22/2019 By Staff

Construction

Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility

03/21/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Education Foundation Picks New Manager for Scholarship Programs

03/27/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

03/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health care

Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

03/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Health care

Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

03/14/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe