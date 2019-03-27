Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

A Phillips Collection piece Image: Courtesy Robb & Stucky

Jason Phillips, vice president of the North Carolina furniture company Phillips Collection, will discuss current trends in furniture and design at a free seminar that begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Robb & Stucky, 7557 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Phillips will focus on how to incorporate natural elements into your living space at the event, which will include light refreshments and a gift card raffle. RSVP online.