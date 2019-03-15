Grant Boosts Preschool for Children With Developmental, Behavior Disorders

Starfish Academy students Image: Courtesy Murray Devine

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently awarded a $300,000 grant to The Florida Center for Early Childhood that will be used to expand its Starfish Academy. The preschool serves infants and young children; approximately 60 percent of the students have developmental and/or behavioral disorders that require intensive services and adult supervision. Funds will provide for two licensed mental health clinicians and other resources to increase the Academy’s services.