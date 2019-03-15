Florida Realtor Group Inks Deals With Agencies in Spain, Dubai

Florida Realtors recently signed memorandums of understanding with the Spanish International Realty Alliance and the Dubai Land Department. The agreements establish cooperation between the parties in developing mutually beneficial real estate relationships, with goal of growing future business opportunities. Both deals were inked during the recent MIPIM conference, an international real estate gathering held in Cannes, France. Florida Realtors provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 187,000 members.