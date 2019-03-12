Energy
Solar Installer Earns Energy Certification
Eugene Wittman of Brilliant Harvest recently became a photovoltaic associate.
Solar installer Eugene Wittman of Brilliant Harvest recently became a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners photovoltaic associate. The certification recognizes individuals who have demonstrated knowledge of the fundamental principles of the application, design, installation and operation of photovoltaic energy systems. Wittman earned his associate of science in engineering technology and a certificate in alternative energy from State College of Florida.