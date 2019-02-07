Pearl Homes' Marshall Gobuty Wins 2018 LEED Visionary Award

A Pearl home Image: Courtesy Photo

Pearl Homes, a developer of sustainable smart home communities and a leader in LEED residential development, announced that its president, Marshall Gobuty, was awarded the 2018 LEED Visionary Award from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The honor recognizes innovative projects, architects, developers and homebuilders leading the residential green building market.



“I’m humbled and honored to be selected for this award and to be recognized alongside other dedicated members of the sustainable home building community,” said Gobuty. “The LEED Visionary Award is a testament to our mission of building the most eco-friendly smart homes on the planet using a combination of advanced technologies and sustainable materials. Since we’re building on a production scale, we’re also cutting costs and increasing access to green living for all—an objective necessary to achieve a sustainable and healthy future.”

In 2017, Gobuty built Mirabella, a 55-plus sustainable home community in Bradenton. Its 158 homes achieved LEED Platinum certification, the USGBC’s highest benchmark for sustainable design and construction. The homes reduce energy use and utility costs up to 40 percent, and prices are comparable to conventional Florida homes, starting at $400,000. In spring 2019, Pearl Homes will offer its first official community, Hunters Point Pearl Homes & Marina, with 86 LEED Platinum solar-powered and Zero Energy-rated smart homes in the seaside fishing village of Cortez.