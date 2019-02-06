Summer House Named No. 9 Most Romantic Restaurant in the Country by TripAdvisor

The Summer House on Siesta Key. Image: Jenny Acheson

TripAdvisor, a popular restaurant review site, has unveiled its first-ever list of the top 25 most romantic restaurants in the U.S.—and Siesta Key's Summer House Steak & Seafood has clocked in at No. 9. (Two other Florida restaurants also made the list: The Forge (No. 7, in Miami) and Beach Walk at Henderson Park Inn (No. 11, in Destin). TripAdvisor's list is based on millions of reviews from diners, with rankings chosen by the quality, quantity and recency of reviews, combined with each property's unique ambience.

TripAdvisor reviewers praise Summer House's "Excellent atmosphere, great wine variety, great choice of meats," adding "This is the type of restaurant that you expect in a big city, and not in a beach town." Popular dishes from reviewers include lobster bisque, filet mignon and scallops. You can read our review of the restaurant—which we called the best new restaurant on Siesta Key—here.