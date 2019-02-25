Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

The Sarasota County office of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is holding a workshop on how to close up your Florida home before leaving for an extended period of time. Unoccupied homes in Florida are targets for mildew growth, storm damage, pests and other issues. The class will run 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota. Registration is free.