Food Bank to Kick Off Summer Anti-Hunger Campaign on March 31

All Faiths Food Bank will kick off its annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger with its first ever walk across Sarasota's Ringling Bridge. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. The walk will launch a six-week dollar-for-dollar match challenge, with the goal of raising $1.4 million between Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, May 15. The money will be used to fund food programs that will feed 40,000 children and their younger siblings who are at risk of going hungry over the summer. Registration is $10.