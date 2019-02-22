Wealth Adviser Recognized By Forbes

Matthew Otto Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Matthew Otto, the managing director and partner of the Otto Group at HighTower, was recently ranked among the top wealth advisers in the state of Florida by Forbes. He placed No. 34 in a list of the top advisers in the "north" region of Florida. Otto joined HighTower in 2016; he specializes in alternative investments and provides clients with access to institutional-style investment models. HighTower was founded in 2007 and services approximately $68.6 billion in assets.