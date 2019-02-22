New Study Shows Impact of Oil Exposure on Gulf Fish

The Deepwater Horizon offshore oil drilling platform on fire in 2010 Image: United States Coast Guard/Wikimedia Commons

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium scientists recently presented research showing that southern flounder exposed to oiled sediment for 30 days in a lab showed evidence of stress and DNA damage. The findings are one of the latest indicators of potential impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that continue to be studied today. In the new study, scientists exposed southern flounder to 3 grams of Deepwater Horizon oil per kilogram of sediment, a concentration that could have been observed in coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico affected by the 2010 spill. The fish in the study could not ameliorate all of the “oxidative stress” from this exposure. Read more about the research online.