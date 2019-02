The new Pet Supermarket location Image: Courtesy Bridget Forney

The pet supplies, accessories and grooming store Pet Supermarket will open a new store at 3476 Clark Road, Sarasota, with a grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. The event will include pet adoption opportunities, refreshments, a raffle, giveaways and more. The store offers self-serve dog wash stations.