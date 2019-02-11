Singer-Songwriter Seal Headlines at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Seal regularly performs sold out shows Image: Ryan Johnston

Very few artists are as name-recognizable as Seal. Be it his Kiss from A Rose that defined the Batman franchise to his recently released Standards, featuring covers of classic songs like Luck Be A Lady, his husky baritone voice is distinctive, and it'll be heard live at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Seal is no stranger to Sarasota. "I like it a lot," he says. "It's beautiful and sunny and I have been there many years ago. I am an avid tennis fan and I know it's a big tennis town, so I played quite a bit there."

Seal has made a career from a single subject: love. "Love is everything," he says. "It is the essence and core of everything for me. It is never not interesting."

It's this level of openness that he also uses in his songwriting process, where he's able to find inspiration from everyday life and the people he's surrounded by.

The crooner attributes the upkeep of his voice to good genes and a healthy diet Image: Ryan Johnston

Attendees should expect the live performance to be an intimate experience. When asked what fans can expect, Seal simply explains: "Conversation and connection. They can expect someone who's listening to them as well as singing with them."

The musician is excited for the chance to perform live, referring to the experience as exhilarating, with the opportunity to connect with everyone.

And although Sarasota may be a far cry from the London cabbies he misses most from his hometown, he'll find a way to leave an impression in Sarasota. Tickets are still available for purchase online.