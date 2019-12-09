Kolter Group Announces Topping Out of The Ritz-Carlton Residences

A rendering of the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Residences. Image: Courtesy Photo

Real-estate development company The Kolter Group recently celebrated the topping-out of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota, at 19 stories—the development’s highest point. Concrete structural work on The Residences began in fall of 2018 and is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Located within the Quay Sarasota, the 73-unit luxury condominium tower is now 70 percent sold, with 21 residences remaining available for purchase. Designed by SB Architects and situated on Sarasota Bay, the condos offer views of both the bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Hirsch Bender Associates of Atlanta designed the shared spaces, while Palm Beach interior designer Bob Martin, of The Decorators Unlimited, designed the interior residential finishes. A private enclosed walkway provides residents access to the amenities of the Ritz-Carlton hotel.