Sarasota EDC President and CEO Steps Down

Mark Huey Image: Courtesy Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County

The board of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County (EDC) announced that its president and CEO Mark Huey will step down after almost nine years in his position. According to board chair Art Lambert, the EDC has identified a transition team to carry forward the organization's mission during the search process for Huey's replacement, and to work closely on the formation and charge of its search committee.

“I look forward to taking my experiences to a new opportunity," Huey said in an EDC release, "and will enthusiastically cheer on the EDC team as it continues to grow and diversify our economy.”