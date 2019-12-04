The Hermitage Artist Retreat Names New Artistic Director and CEO

Andy Sandberg Image: Courtesy Photo

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced that it has chosen Andy Sandberg as its artistic director and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. Sandberg succeeds Bruce Rodgers, who is retiring after serving as the Hermitage’s executive director since 2005. Sandberg, a director, writer and Tony Award-winning producer, was selected following an extensive national search. Born and raised in Manhattan, he is a graduate of Yale University, with a B.A. in English and theater studies. His theatrical work has been represented in New York City, London, and throughout the United States; most recently, he directed the London premiere of Jeannette Bayardelle’s Shida. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the Hermitage's operations, artistic programs, administration and strategic plan.