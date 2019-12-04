Cumberland Advisors Names Regional Director of Investments

Cumberland Advisors has named Todd Engelhardt its regional director of investments. Engelhardt will provide investment advice to individuals, institutions, retirement plans and government entities throughout Southwest Florida. Prior to joining Cumberland, Engelhardt held senior positions in distribution and marketing with FleetBoston, Manning & Napier Advisors, and Fifth Third. A Series 65 licensed advisor, he received an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1984 and has more than 30 years of investment management experience.