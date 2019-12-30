City, Credit Union Partner to Provide Residents Access to Financial Services

The City of Sarasota, in partnership with Manatee Community Federal Credit Union, will offer a variety of financial services and programs to benefit city residents who are unbanked or underbanked, and underserved. Through the new “Reliable Ride” program, residents will have an opportunity to open an account with the credit union and take advantage of low-interest vehicle loans in order to secure reliable transportation. Clients will also receive financial education and assistance, and be eligible to apply for business startup loans through participation in Community Entrepreneur Opportunity (CEO) courses offered by the City and CareerSource Suncoast. They will also have access to a host of free banking services at more than 90 ATMs throughout the city and in person at First Street Credit Union and during weekly office hours and regular workshops at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Manatee Community Federal Credit Union has been certified by the U.S. Treasury to provide specialized credit and financial services to underserved areas. It has been serving Manatee County since 1958 and recently expanded its charter to serve residents of Sarasota. For more information, call (941) 263-6284.