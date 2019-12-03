Shade-y Spot
Only in Sarasota: The Shrine to Lost Sunglasses
A rusty chain-link barrier held a row of sunglasses—perhaps washed ashore by the waves and assembled by an artistic beachgoer
Losing sunglasses on the beach is a common hazard of our sandy lifestyle. But recently on Siesta Beach, on the southernmost boundary at Point of Rocks, a rusty chain-link barrier held a row of sunglasses—perhaps washed ashore by the waves and assembled by an artistic beachgoer. While the lost shades will remain at the beach, visitors fortunately can take their memories home.