A Venice Beautification Project Helps Fight Climate Change

A low-tech solution to combat global warming is taking root in cities from Los Angeles to our own Venice, Florida. “There is a magic machine that sucks carbon out of the air, costs very little and builds itself,” says climate change activist and writer George Monbiot. “It’s called a tree.” One study released last summer estimates that planting 1 trillion new trees, while also cutting carbon emissions, could stave off some of the worst effects of climate change.

Los Angeles, for example, has pledged to plant 90,000 trees by the end of 2021. And in Venice, the nonprofit Venice Area Beautification and a squad of committed volunteers are in the process of planting thousands of trees on 33 formerly barren acres along the Intracoastal Waterway that used to be a railroad. When completed, the new Venice Urban Forest will cover nearly 1.8 miles and provide shelter for insects, birds and other animals. Volunteers so far have planted more than 600 trees representing 32 different species, an effort that has already boosted the number of birds visiting the property. Want to do your part? Volunteers work every Saturday.