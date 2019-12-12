New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

The cold brew tonic at O & A Coffee and Supply Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

For months, we've been waiting for O & A Coffee and Supply, the brick-and-mortar outpost of Justin Banister's mobile coffee cart Out and About Coffee, to open. Well, last week it finally happened. The new O & A is now open at 1316 Main St., Sarasota. The shop is a cute space, with dark wood tables, good music on the stereo and sunny windows facing Main Street. The menu includes cold brew, a cold brew tonic (delicious), espressos, a flat white, tea and more. Need a pick-me-up? Swing by.

O & A Coffee and Supply is located at 1316 Main St., Sarasota, and is open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.