A Hello Kitty Food Truck, a Beer Festival and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Dec. 13-15

Enjoy seafood, meat and vegetarian offerings all cooked up fresh, along with a diverse menu of side dishes and desserts. Each day will feature live music ranging from reggae and blues to the tribute band Fleetwood Max. The Humane Society will also have its "Big Mac" mobile adoption center onsite. (Please call ahead at (727) 542-3000 to confirm the Big Mac's hours.)

Saturday, Dec. 14

Did you know that Hello Kitty is five apples tall and weighs three apples? Also, the Hello Kitty Cafe Food Truck will be making its way to The Mall at University Town Center this weekend. Swing by to score kawaii treats and merch from Sanrio's favorite kitty.

The brewery 3 Keys is partnering with Manasota Operation Troop Support to host a fundraiser that supports local troops before, during and after their deployment. The beer festival includes tastings from 3 Keys and its brewery friends, plus live music and food trucks . Advance general admission tickets are $35 and VIP is $75. Reserve your spot online.

Don the holiday attire you're not allowed to wear in the family photo to partake in the fourth annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl. Participants receive a decorative Santa hat, an LED light bulb necklace, a signature koozie and a map to participating bars for discounted themed drink specials. Find your holiday spirits! Tickets start at $19.99, plus fees, and can be purchased here.

It's time again for Big Top's monthly food truck rally. In honor of the holidays, the brewery will be releasing its Ginger Beer'd hard ginger ale. The food truck lineup includes Puerto Rican Spice, Scott's Deli Food Truck, Spice Boys, K-Nam Style and Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ Mobile. Live music from 4 to 9 p.m. features Clover's Revenge and The Black Velvet Band.