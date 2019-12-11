Florida Department of Environmental Protection Recognizes Tervis

Chris Shockey, Tervis director of manufacturing, holds the award. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) joined the Florida Recycling Partnership and other stakeholders in November to celebrate Florida Recycles Week with a press conference and educational displays at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. DEP Deputy Secretary John Truitt presented a Recycling Recognition Award to Venice-based Tervis, recognizing the company’s 83.72 percent recycling rate, outstanding reuse efforts, and commitment to Florida's environment and recycling goals. Tervis, located in Sarasota County, has been making sustainable drinkware since 1946. On hand to accept the award was Chris Shockey, Tervis director of manufacturing. Tervis operations strives to be zero-waste by 2022.