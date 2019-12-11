Dr. Sylvia Earle to Speak at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

Dr. Sylvia Earle Image: Kip Evans/Mission Blue

Dr. Sylvia Earle, founder and president of Mission Blue and a National Geographic Society Explorer-in-Residence since 1999, will headline Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s annual "Better Together" luncheon on March 13, 2020.

An iconic ocean scientist who has logged more than 7,500 hours underwater and is affectionately called “Her Deepness” by colleagues and the media, Earle will discuss how to save our seas at the March luncheon. She has led more than 100 expeditions, authored more than 225 publications and earned more than 30 honorary degrees. She was named TIME magazine's first “Hero for the Planet,” a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress, and a 2013 winner of the Hubbard Medal by National Geographic. Her research concerns the ecology and conservation of marine ecosystems and development of technology for access to the deep sea. Reservations for the luncheon, which will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, will be available online here in January.